New figures have revealed the number of cat cruelty incidents across Staffordshire.

The RSPCA released the data, showing 360 incidents were reported last year in the county, as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

It comes as national figures released by the animal charity show a year-on-year national increase of 25% in cat cruelty cases.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said:

“Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million being kept as pets in UK homes, but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet after dogs. “It is heartbreaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling. But sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis. “We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, burned, thrown around, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned. “In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. “But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.” Dr Sam Gaines, RSPCA

The charity said it was also braced for an increase in calls over the summer – a phenomenon experienced every year.

Nichola Waterworth, RSPCA acting chief inspector for Staffordshire, said: