A screening of a production of The Hiding Place will take place at a local cinema this month.

Director Laura Matula brings AS Peterson’s story of the efforts by Connie Ten Boom’s family to hide Jewish refugees in the Netherlands during World War Two.

Filmed in Nashville, the performance will be shown at The Red Carpet Cinema in Barton-under-Needwood on 16th August.

A spokesperson said:

“The Hiding Place is a story of faith, hope, love and forgiveness in the face of unthinkable evil.” The Red Carpet Cinema spokesperson

Tickets for the screening are £18. For booking details visit The Red Carpet Cinema website.