The hits of The Rat Pack will be performed at an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Guests at the event on 21st October will be able to enjoy a two-course dinner followed by tribute show The Rat Pack is Back.
A spokesperson said:
“The talented people behind the successful band are David Alacey as Frank, Des Coleman as Sammy and Paul Drakeley as Dean.
“They have played at thousands of sell-out shows around the world where the outstanding production accurately recreates the legendary performances of the pre-eminent entertainers of their time.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson
Ticket details are available on the National Memorial Arboretum website.