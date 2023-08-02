The hits of The Rat Pack will be performed at an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Guests at the event on 21st October will be able to enjoy a two-course dinner followed by tribute show The Rat Pack is Back.

A spokesperson said:

“The talented people behind the successful band are David Alacey as Frank, Des Coleman as Sammy and Paul Drakeley as Dean. “They have played at thousands of sell-out shows around the world where the outstanding production accurately recreates the legendary performances of the pre-eminent entertainers of their time.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the National Memorial Arboretum website.