The Rat Pack is Back performers

The hits of The Rat Pack will be performed at an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Guests at the event on 21st October will be able to enjoy a two-course dinner followed by tribute show The Rat Pack is Back.

A spokesperson said:

“The talented people behind the successful band are David Alacey as Frank, Des Coleman as Sammy and Paul Drakeley as Dean.

“They have played at thousands of sell-out shows around the world where the outstanding production accurately recreates the legendary performances of the pre-eminent entertainers of their time.”

National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the National Memorial Arboretum website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments