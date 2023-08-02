Green-fingered locals will get advice on plants to thrive in sunny outdoor spaces at a workshop in Shenstone.

Dobbies garden centre will host the event at 10.30am on Saturday (5th August).

The Grow How workshop will offer help and information about tackling warmer weather by choosing appropriate plants and keeping existing ones growing as the temperature rises.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“The hottest summer months can have an impact on the overall health of your plants and the success of your garden – choosing the correct plants for the right position and soil is essential. “Many plants have adapted and evolved to cope with hot and dry weather conditions, and gardeners in Shenstone can take advantage of this by potting up plants such as lavender and rosemary, or by growing palms or outdoor succulents. “Certain plants like salvia, lemon trees and dahlias all burst with vibrant colours and thrive in a sunny spot making them a great choice for south facing gardens or balconies that get sunlight all day.” Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s

More information on the session is available on the Dobbies website.