Almost £17,000 has been raised in memory of a Lichfield rugby player.

Josh Machin died in June after a battle with cancer aged just 30.

A fundraising campaign was set up to help cover the costs of his funeral and help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Looseheadz, a mental health charity aimed at rugby players.

Events held at Lichfield Rugby Club have included a 24-hour touch rugby game featuring more than 300 participants.

A spokesperson said:

“Boys and girls from all of the club’s junior age groups – as well as the touch rugby team – covered the daytime sessions, with the overnight shift played by senior players, including former players from around the country who turned up to play and pay their respects. “As well as members of Lichfield RUFC, teams from other local clubs joined in, along with individual players from other teams also getting involved. “There were also wives, girlfriends and parents all filling in as and when required to keep the numbers and spirits high in what were pretty poor weather conditions. “The final hour of the day was played by two sides, made up of Josh’s closest friends from the club who all wore special JM3 shirts. “Following the match an auction and raffle took place, raising an incredible £4,000 with some very generous bids and donations – coupled with the donations made online, this means we are very, very close to raising a staggering £17,000.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

People can still donate via the online fundraising page.