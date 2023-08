Tours are offering people the chance to explore Lichfield Cathedral’s historic library.

Visitors will be invited to climb the spiral staircase to explore some of the collection, such as illustrated map-books and charts.

A daytime tour will take place at 10.30am on 12th August, with a candlelit tour taking place at 7.30pm on 11th August.

Tickets are £18. For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.