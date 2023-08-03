Police are hunting for thieves who stole a van in Burntwood.

The white Ford Transit vehicle was taken from Summerfield Road between 10pm on 25th July and 6.10am the following morning.

It was then found abandoned in the Bloxwich area on 28th July.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the plates had been changed between it being taken and discovered by officers:

“At this stage, we believe three men may have been involved in the theft. “We think the plates were changed before the offenders managed to get inside and drive away.



“Anyone with any information or those who may have seen the van driving suspiciously in the area are asked to get in touch with us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 90 of 26th July.