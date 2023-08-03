A Lichfield bar is celebrating ten years in business by unveiling a makeover.
Le Reve, on Bird Street, first opened its doors in 2013 after being co-founded by the then 24-year-old entrepreneur Shaun Craven, who continues to run it today alongside his wife Sophie.
The past decade has seen the business become a popular addition to the city, attracting both locals and those from further afield, including England and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire earlier this year.
A spokesperson said they were delighted to reach the tenth anniversary of opening – and hoped the makeover would prove popular.
“As we approach our 10-year milestone since our establishment in 2013, we’ve just undergone an elegant refurbishment, unveiling a fresh and sultry new look.Le Reve spokesperson
“Le Reve has flourished into a hotspot of sophistication, attracting not only Lichfield’s cocktail lovers but also numerous prominent footballers and celebrities over the years.
“Navigating through the challenges of the pandemic, we persevered by introducing cocktail deliveries, connecting with our customers even during the toughest times. Now, as we embark on this new chapter with a new ambiance, with our 10-year birthday bash on the horizon this September, we have exciting surprises planned.”