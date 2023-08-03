A Lichfield bar is celebrating ten years in business by unveiling a makeover.

Le Reve, on Bird Street, first opened its doors in 2013 after being co-founded by the then 24-year-old entrepreneur Shaun Craven, who continues to run it today alongside his wife Sophie.

The past decade has seen the business become a popular addition to the city, attracting both locals and those from further afield, including England and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire earlier this year.

A spokesperson said they were delighted to reach the tenth anniversary of opening – and hoped the makeover would prove popular.