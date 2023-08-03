A local chef has announced that he has chosen community fund We Love Lichfield as his charity of choice.

The move will see restaurateur Liam Dillon holding a series of fundraising events at The Boat Inn.

The chef said:

“I was born in Lichfield, I went to school in Lichfield and now my business is in Lichfield. This is my home and I want to give something back. “Over the year I hope to raise funds for We Love Lichfield who make a real difference across the district. “Having supported We Love Lichfield from afar, I wanted to get more involved and raise money for a very well-loved fund that helps so many people.” Liam Dillon

We Love Lichfield provides small grants to a wide range of projects based in Lichfield district.

Companies and individuals are welcome to donate or fundraise, with all money invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire in line with charity commission guidelines.

The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed by We Love Lichfield as small grants across the district.

Since it started , the fund has given away grants with over £300,000 to over 250 organisations.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said,