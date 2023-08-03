Mental health support cards have been issued to all fire engines Staffordshire.

Firefighter Anthony Doolan embarked on a mission to distribute them across the county after working with Samaritans to develop the business cards so crews know how to contact help should they need it.

Anthony said two separate incidents last year where he helped talk women off a bridge over the A38 in Barton-under-Needwood showed why crews sometimes needed to know where to access mental health support.

“Giving out the cards is so important in encouraging firefighters and fire staff to talk to each other, to reach out and ask each other how they are. “Firefighters and fire staff are members of the public too when they are not on duty, and so it is crucial that we all feel like we can talk to someone about anything that is playing on our minds or having a detrimental effect on our wellbeing. “We see members of the community affected by mental health concerns every day and the culminative effect of this on firefighters can be quite dramatic. “For those of us who work at the fire service, we are used to varied days – where you don’t know what you’re going to face next, and though that can be exciting the unpredictable nature of the job can be challenging mentally and can take its toll. “Though people may say they are ‘fine’, we shouldn’t be afraid to ask again, and again. “We’ll continue to work to break the stigma surrounding mental health and support our staff and communities to achieve the best possible wellbeing.” Anthony Doolan

Anthony has previously worked alongside the Samaritans in the wake of the Barton-under-Needwood incident to get signage printed and displayed at the site detailing how people can access help.

His work to help the two women saw him awarded the Chief Fire Officer’s Congratulations Award in May.