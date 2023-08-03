The hits of Roy Orbison will be served up when Barry Steele brings his show back to Lichfield.

The performer will be at the Garrick on 2nd September.

A spokesperson said:

“The one and only Barry Steele takes to the stage to celebrate the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends in the West End production of The Roy Orbison and Traveling Wilburys Story. “Backed by a sensational band, the production presents all the classic hits alongside original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison, as well as showcasing elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the recently released albums.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £32 and can be booked online.