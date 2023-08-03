Planning bosses have forced builders to stop work on a Shenstone development.

Lichfield District Council officials had concerns the construction in Eastridge Croft was different to the approved plans.

They also believed some of the work was not covered by the planning permission.

Lichfield District Council said the Temporary Stop Notice would prevent further construction from taking place and gives the owners of the site time to submit a new planning application.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and Local Plan, said