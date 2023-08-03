A Whittington charity is planning a major expansion of its network of shops.

St Giles Hospice is working with property consultancy Burley Browne to identify locations for 15 new outlets in areas such as Atherstone, Bilston, Coalville, Dudley, Nuneaton, Sutton Coldfield, Uttoxeter, Walsall, Wednesbury and West Bromwich.

The proposals form part of the charity’s new 2023-2026 strategy.

David Underwood, retail development manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our shops provide vital income to help us to continue to be there for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness. “Shopping in our charity shops is also an important way to shop sustainably. Why buy new when there could be something just right for you at a lower cost, that supports your hospice? “Our shoppers are increasingly interested in finding sustainable items and opportunities to mix new outfits with pre-loved fashion, so we’re excited to be working with Burley Browne to bring more St Giles Hospice shops to East Staffordshire, and across the West Midlands.” David Underwood, St Giles Hospice

The hospice currently operates 21 stores which raise money to help fund the work of the hospice in caring for those living with a terminal illness and their families.

The new strategy will also see all existing outlets fully refitted and refurbished.

David Hemming, joint managing director at Burley Browne, said: