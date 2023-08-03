A team of world champion Lichfield dancers have been given a boost by the operators of the M6 Toll.

The Elite Academy of Performing Arts have been crowned as winners in the Dance World Cup for the second year running.

As well as gold for their ballet quartet, they also returned from Portugal with a bronze in the boys junior ballet section.

They were handed £300 to help their preparations for the defence of their crown by the operators of the M6 Toll.

Donna Wilcox, principal at Elite Academy, said:

“It is a huge honour to represent your country and the dancers have worked so hard to not only qualify, but help fundraise to ensure they were able to compete. “We are hugely grateful for the support of the M6Toll for their donation, it truly meant a lot to the dancers.” Donna Wilcox

Jo Brett, from M6 Toll operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said: