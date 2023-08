People are being invited to get creative at a pottery event in Lichfield.

Lichfield Paint-A-Pot Studio will host a pizza and paint night on 23rd August.

The event takes place at the Plant Plot garden centre from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are £25 and include a pottery piece, paint and firing along with pizza.

For more details on how to book visit the Lichfield Paint-A-Pot Studio Facebook page.