A new report has been published highlighting how Lichfield District Council uses feedback from residents.

The data reveals how different levels of feedback are handled, ranging from stage one and two complaints through to enquiries from MPs and ombudsman bodies.

It also records compliments received for the work of the local authority.

The report reveals that the number of stage one complaints investigated by council teams dropped by 17% compared to the previous year.

However, the number of stage one complaints upheld or partially upheld increased.

The report also shows that the number of stage two complaints upheld or partially upheld dropped compared to the previous year, while teams across the council received 45 compliments last year.



Lichfield District Council’s customer services manager Claire Penny said:

“Customer feedback is vital, whether it’s positive, negative or just advice on how we could do something better. It helps us to shape our services and focus on areas where things need to be improved. If you feel something we are doing needs to be improved, or if you are pleased with the way we have delivered a local service, please do let us know.” Claire Penny, Lichfield District Council

The annual report also details how the council is working to publish more data sets online so that fewer people need to submit Freedom of Information requests.

Claire added:

“I hope that our annual customer feedback report shows we take feedback seriously and will always use it to improve how we serve our communities.” Claire Penny, Lichfield District Council

The annual review is now online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/feedbackreport.