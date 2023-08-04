A special pink elephant has visited a cinema in Barton-under-Needwood to mark the release of the new Barbie movie – and highlight a local charity fundraising event.

With the hit film inspiring a pink revolution, the St Giles Hospice sculpture stopped off at The Red Carpet Cinema.

It comes as preparations are also stepping up for the Whittington-based charity’s March of the Elephants public art trail next year.

Emma Yates, associate director of income generation at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’ve had a lot of fun creating our Barbie-themed elephant ahead of her visit to the cinema this week. “We’re so excited to bring her and the rest our herd to Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield next year, and hope that our local communities will come and see the sculptures in all their glory. “Our partner, Wild in Art, has created trails all across the globe, in cities such as Sydney and São Paulo, so I’m incredibly proud that next summer our area will be home to a world-class sculpture trail too. “We’re still on the hunt for sponsors to adopt an elephant sculpture that will feature in our herd. There are many sponsorship packages available, and we hope businesses across the region will recognise the economic and cultural benefits of becoming a sponsor as well as the positives for their own community. “Once the trail ends, all of the sculptures will be brought together for the farewell weekend, before they are auctioned off. “The pink cherry on the cake to this trail, is all the funds that are raised from the trail and the auction will go towards supporting local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.” Emma Yates, St Giles Hospice

To celebrate the launch of the pink Barbie themed elephant, March of the Elephants is offering people the chance to win two cinema tickets donated by the Red Carpet Cinema. Details on how to enter are available on the March of the Elephants Instagram page.

Kate Silverwood, owner of The Red Carpet Cinema, said:

“We’re really proud to have Barbie the little pink elephant here to sit in our cinema and enjoy some of our popcorn. “Elephants never forget – and I’ll never forget how St Giles supported my dad to have a peaceful death at home. “I’m very grateful to St Giles, and I’m really pleased that we can support them with the promotion of their March of the Elephants campaign.” Kate Silverwood

To find out more about the March of the Elephants trail, visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.