A new podcast series aimed at younger people living across Lichfield and Burntwood had been launched.

The Voices of Lichfield District initiative is targeting the “engaging and inquisitive minds of people aged 16 to 30”.

The podcast is hosted by Maddison Hart and Harry Dean, and is produced by George Beesley of Lichfield District Council.

The presenters – both digital marketing apprentices with the local authority – will explore topics focused on younger adults in the local community.

Tracy Cross, marketing and communications director at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We strongly believe in empowering our young community members and giving them a platform to voice their thoughts, ideas, and concerns. “Councils are often not seen as interesting places to work but Maddison and Harry’s enthusiasm and dedication to this project have been inspiring, and together with George Beesley from the communications team they have worked hard together to bring this to life. “We are thrilled to see Voices from Lichfield District launch and we hope many people, of all ages but especially our younger adults, tune in, engage, and participate in this powerful platform.” Tracy Cross, Lichfield District Council



The first episode is available now on platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

Maddison said:

“We want Voices from Lichfield District to become a platform where young people can find relatable discussions and valuable insights into the issues that matter most to us. “By amplifying the voices of our generation, we want to foster a stronger sense of community amongst young people in our district – and have some fun while we are doing it.” Madison Hart, Lichfield District Council

Harry added: