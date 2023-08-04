Lichfield City will look to create another memorable FA Cup moment when they kick off their campaign this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men reached the second round qualifying in the competition last season, eventually going out to Boston United in front of a bumper crowd at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

But they’ll face a tough test if they hope to emulate that performance this time around as they head to higher league opponents Boldmere St Michaels tomorrow (5th August).

Kick-off for the FA Cup encounter is at 3pm.