Two members of The Bluetones will be bringing their acoustic show to Lichfield next month.

Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin will perform at the Guildhall on 16th September.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“As a live performer Mark is able to blend songs from his extensive back catalogue with stories of his time on the road, providing an entertaining show that prides itself on never being the same twice.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets details are available online.