Drop-in sessions are being held for residents to learn more about plans to build a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

Stychbrook Park has been chosen as the location for the facility, which will be the long term replacement for thr Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Lichfield District Council has opted for ReCreation – founded by two former Olympians – to design the new centre.

The sessions will give residents a chance to speak with the team to learn more about the process of developing the new facility.

The first drop-in session will be held at the Lichfield Guildhall between 2pm and 8pm on Tuesday (8th August).

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“We know how important leisure centres are to residents and we are working to deliver a modern facility for the district. “The drop-in sessions are being held so that residents can find out more about the design, meet the team and ask any questions they have, so please come along. “We are here to listen, support and provide updates about progress of the new leisure centre.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Any questions around the development can also be sent via email to [email protected].