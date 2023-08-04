Staffordshire Police has been given a deadline to improve the way it handles missing kids and child protection investigations.

Watchdogs say the force has made some improvements since a 2021 report found systemic failings – but there are still areas that need improving.

Now the top brass have been given six weeks to explain how they’re going to turn it around.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) says the force still needs to improve the quality of its investigations relating to child protection.

It also calls for better risk assessments for the contact centre, as well as improvements to reports of children missing from home.

Inspectors said the force needs to continue improving accuracy when recording details of children’s ethnicity and cultural heritage, and it needs better processes for sharing information with other organisations to help protect children.

A re-inspection of the force was carried out in March this year as a result of the findings of the 2021 report.

The inspectors made 15 recommendations for improvement – and Staffordshire Police says it has been working diligently on these.

In their latest visit, inspectors found Staffordshire Police had introduced an action plan to improve its services, leading to a more effective structure for overseeing all aspects of child protection.

They said the force’s use of technology now means staff have better access to the information and resources they need to complete their duties.

Inspectors felt the force had improved how it contributes to multi-agency child protection arrangements and how it responds to online child sexual abuse as well as the management of registered sex offenders.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Wendy Williams, said:

“The force has made several positive changes to improve the ways it protects vulnerable children, including better clarity in its senior leadership and governance arrangements. “With that said, some of the issues highlighted in our initial inspection still haven’t been fully addressed. “For example, the quality of its investigations must be improved to better safeguard children and bring offenders to justice. “We will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress and expect to see an updated action plan within six weeks, which sets out how it will make further improvements.” Wendy Williams



Staffordshire Police said following the initial inspection they have developed a comprehensive action plan to improve child protection services.

They said they fully accept and recognise there is still more to be done, however.

Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs said:

“We are committed to improving our child protection services, and addressing the issues raised in our previous inspection which was noted by HMICFRS who saw our detailed action plan. “We have made a number of positive changes to improve how we protect vulnerable children and have restructured our public protection unit, leadership and governance. “Six of the 15 recommendations have been achieved including improving IT, training, our structure, attendance at multi-agency case conferences, our approach to those who pose a risk to children online and our sex offender management unit. “We worked with specialists to review the capabilities of our public protection unit which has resulted in an investment in staffing, as we recognise there is more work to do. “HMICFRS have asked for a detailed action plan within the next six weeks which sets out how we will make further progress around the outstanding recommendations.” Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs, Staffordshire Police



Staffordshire Police said it will continue to improve the quality of investigations, better safeguard children and bring those responsible for harming children to justice.

The force will focus on the quality of investigations involving missing children, identification of vulnerable children, using evidence from audits and better information sharing with partners.

Bosses said they were also working with contact centre staff to ensure risks assessments are up to scratch and they provide the right response to incidents.