Tickets have gone on sale for a ceremony celebrating the best of business and community heroes across Lichfield district.

The Beacon Awards will be handed out an event at the National Memorial Arboretum on 12th October.

Attendees to the black tie event will enjoy a three-course dinner together with the opportunity to celebrate the best of the district, network and round off the evening in style dancing to the sounds of a live band.

Organisers at Lichfield District Council have received nominations across the award categories:

Start-Up Business of the Year

Independent Business of the Year

Customer Service Award

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year

Employer of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Best Sustainable Business

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award

Community Hero

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We have so much to be proud of in Lichfield district and these inaugural Beacon Awards will be a fantastic celebration of both our businesses and community heroes.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Tickets are £65 or £600 for a table of ten. They can be booked online.