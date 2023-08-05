A Burntwood packaging business has unveiled the latest phase of its expansion plans.

Lesters, which manufactures corrugated cases, has completed the purchase of new multi-million pound machinery, as well as expanding its sales team.

The company employs 60 people from a factory in Burntwood – and they will now be able increase capacity thanks to the new investment.



Billy Hutchinson, managing director of Lesters, said:

“Our original TCY Jumbo Casemaker has been in for just over 18 months now and has been a real game-changer for our company. “It helped us cope with the unprecedented demand we’ve seen, so it made perfect sense to expand our capacity with a second machine. “We had to do a lot of strengthening of the floor during the installation, but the technology is now up and running and will help us target even more opportunities in a host of growing sectors. “One of these markets is automotive and the rapidly developing EV market that is associated with the move to electric cars. We’ve already won some exciting work here to develop bespoke packaging that protects the product, but also lends itself to the modern brand and its shelf appeal.” Billy Hutchinson

Mark Aucott has also joined Lesters to head up its specialist automotive division, bringing 20 years of supply chain knowledge and project management expertise with him, including dealing with some of the world’s largest car manufacturers.