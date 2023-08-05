Students from a Burntwood performing arts school have been praised for their efforts to raise money for charity and local good causes.

Each year sees MOMO Academy of Drama puts on a fundraising show starring youngsters aged between four and 18, with money raised this time around being donated in memory of Burntwood fundraiser Stephen Sutton.

Other beneficiaries of the students’ hard work over the past year have included a local care home where a new bird bath and bench were donated as well as charity caring for dogs.

Nicola Morris, from MOMO Academy of Drama, said: