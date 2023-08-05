Comic book fans will be in for a treat when a free exhibition comes to Lichfield.

Journey into Marvel will be at The Hub at St Mary’s from 8th August to 31st October.

Created by artist Lee Bradley, who works in the comic industry on characters and franchises such as Spider-Man, the exhibition will give people the chance to get up close a personal with characters such

As well as his original artworks, the showcase will also feature a range of Marvel 3D models created by the Film Fangs group.

The Hub’s gallery coordinator, Douglas Armour, said:

“Lee is a hugely talented artist, and his Marvel franchise graphic artwork is spectacular. “With the complementary exhibition of character models, this is sure to be an exhibition that will delight kids of all ages.” Douglas Armour, The Hub at St Mary’s

The exhibition will be open from 9.30am to 3pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Booking is not required but entrance may be staggered during busier times.

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.