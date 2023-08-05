Lichfield City suffered FA Cup heartache as they were beaten by Boldmere St Michaels in a dramatic tie.

City had twice led in the game thanks to goals from Jack Edwards.

But a strike a minute from time denied Ivor Green’s men – who saw an even later equaliser chalked off by the assistant referee’s flag.

A bright opening saw Dom Lewis go close with a header.

The breakthrough came after half an hour when Edwards nodded home.

Boldmere levelled just after the hour mark though when Owen Parry netted.

But City were soon back in front when a clumsy challenge from the home keeper gave Lichfield a penalty which Edwards fired home from the spot.

Lewis and Kyle Patterson both went close as the visitors looked to extend their advantage.

Boldmere were back level through Matt Funge with just five minutes left on the clock – and then nabbed a place in the next round in the dying moments thanks to a strike from sub Renell Davis-Lawrence.