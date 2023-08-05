A specialist in British military medals will be in attendance at a free valuations event.

Jeff Clark, who is an expert on items from World War One and World War Two, will be at the valuation day at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 10th August.

Appointments are available between 9am and 4pm at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley.

Jeff said:

“The stories behind items of militaria frequently turn out to be fascinating and inspiring. “A memorable collection we were honoured to handle recently was that of the medals of a local soldier who made it home from World War One despite being gassed in the trenches. “Born at the end of the 19th century, Private William J Richards of the North Staffs Regiment was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for ‘conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty during an enemy attack…utterly regardless of personal danger’.” Jeff Clark

The oldest British award for gallantry, the Distinguished Conduct Medal was a decoration established in 1854 by Queen Victoria for gallantry in the field by other ranks of the British Army.

Only ranked below the Victoria Cross – which was introduced in 1856 – the medal was discontinued in 1993 when it was replaced by the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

“This brave soldier survived the trenches and returned from the war to live a simple life as a carpenter. “If you are not familiar with the field of medals and militaria and have some items you would like appraising, I am here to help so please do get in touch.” Jeff Clark

Another militaria collection which went under the hammer recently included a large consignment of military kit bags, equipment, caps and uniforms.

“It had been accumulated by a gentleman who had collected anything and everything and we had no information as to what treasures might have been amongst it all. “But we leave no stone unturned and uncovered a wonderful cache of military clothing which exceeded £700 at auction. “Not a bad result from a bundle which would otherwise have been thrown away and a great example as to why it’s always worth seeking advice.” Jeff Clark

To book an appointment at the free valuation event on 10th August, call 01543 251081 or email [email protected].