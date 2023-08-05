Overnight closures on a road near Lichfield will be suspended to help thousands of people heading for a major Midlands music festival next week.
Around 20,000 metal fans are expected to descend on Bloodstock on the Derbyshire and Staffordshire border from Thursday (10th August).
National Highways has suspended planned overnight road closures on the A38 between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood to ease congestion on local routes, while extra traffic officers will also be on patrol to help keep traffic moving.
National Highways senior network planner, Frank Bird, said:
“We know how popular Bloodstock is, which is why we are doing all we can to help people get to and from the site as smoothly as possible. There is a major maintenance scheme taking place on the A38 at the moment so there will be some roadworks in place which people should consider when planning their journeys.
“Festival signage will take people on the most appropriate route to where they need to be and taking into account the roadworks restrictions – sat navs may not.
“Anyone travelling in the area over the weekend should leave extra time for journeys and, if you aren’t going to Bloodstock, you could look at alternative routes.”Frank Bird, National Highways