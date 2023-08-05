Overnight closures on a road near Lichfield will be suspended to help thousands of people heading for a major Midlands music festival next week.

Around 20,000 metal fans are expected to descend on Bloodstock on the Derbyshire and Staffordshire border from Thursday (10th August).

National Highways has suspended planned overnight road closures on the A38 between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood to ease congestion on local routes, while extra traffic officers will also be on patrol to help keep traffic moving.

National Highways senior network planner, Frank Bird, said: