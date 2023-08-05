Yorkshire singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna is bringing her tour to Burntwood.

The performer – who bridges the gap between gospel, pop and country music – will play at Erasmus Darwin Academy on 25th November.

The Stained Glass Stories tour is the latest in a career that has seen Philippa release five studio albums and play more than 1,500 shows in 25 countries.

A spokesperson said:

“Known for her relatable songs and soulful, country-tinged vocals, Philippa has drawn comparisons to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dolly-Parton and Taylor Swift. “Her online videos have racked up millions of hits with her Gospel version of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect tipping almost a million Facebook shares. “As well as annual headline tours in the UK, Philippa has performed at the prestigious London Palladium an impressive six times as a support act, the 02 Arena and a sold-out Royal Albert Hall in May 2019 as special guest for Royal wedding singers The Kingdom Choir.”

Tickets are £15. Booking details are available online.