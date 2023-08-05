Staffordshire Police say people should remain vigilant after a number of recent incidents involving people selling through online marketplaces.

Officers say that while flogging unwanted items online may be a good way of earning some extra money, additional safety precautions should be taken when meeting prospective buyers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We would like to advise anyone selling items online to meet in a public place that is well lit and has CCTV if possible.

“Don’t go inside someone’s home if you’ve never met them before and ask them to confirm their identity before arranging to meet.

“If you experience something that you’d like to tell us about, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

