Chasetown wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a defeat at Sporting Khalsa.

The Scholars started well and had a two-goal advantage thanks to strikes from Jack Langston and Danny O’Callaghan.

But Khalsa pulled one back before half-time and notched twice after the break as both sides made multiple substitutions for the last time before the real action gets under way next weekend.

The Scholars open their season at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday (12th August).

Meanwhile, Chasetown’s FA Cup opponents have been confirmed for 19th August after Boldmere St Michaels came from behind to beat Lichfield City 3-2.