Classic cars are returning for an event in Whittington.

Members of The Knot Car Club will showcase their vehicles at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum on 13th August.

A spokesperson said:

“As well as the many cars that will be on display, visitors will also be able to participate in guided tours of the trenches, view the museum gallery and discover the outdoor exhibits along Smart Street.” Staffordshire Regiment Museum spokesperson

For more details, visit the Staffordshire Regiment Museum website.