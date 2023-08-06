A Lichfield supermarket is set to unveil a raft of in-store improvements.

Waitrose will relaunch the branch on Darwin Park on 11th August, with singer Tony Christie cutting the ribbon at 8am.

The refit will include a new look and feel to the store, as well as new services such as Sushi Daily and an enhanced cafe area serving a wider range of hot food and a more relaxed feel with the inclusion of sofas and an outdoor seating area.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: