A Lichfield supermarket is set to unveil a raft of in-store improvements.
Waitrose will relaunch the branch on Darwin Park on 11th August, with singer Tony Christie cutting the ribbon at 8am.
The refit will include a new look and feel to the store, as well as new services such as Sushi Daily and an enhanced cafe area serving a wider range of hot food and a more relaxed feel with the inclusion of sofas and an outdoor seating area.
A spokesperson for Waitrose said:
“The refit has been something we have been waiting for for many years and we are the first branch in Waitrose and Partners this year to have such an investment made.
“We have invited Tony Christie to cut the ribbon for us because he is not only a celebrity, but he has always been a very loyal customer and to many partners on the shopfloor he has become a friend.
“Throughout the day you can also watch sushi artisans at work, producing the freshest quality sushi to take away or eat there and then.”Waitrose spokesperson