A local singing group is giving people the chance to take part in a vocal workshop.

Conductor and vocal coach Ruairi Edwards will run the Kaleidoscope Choir session on 16th September.

Participants of all abilities are welcome and there is no requirement to read music.

The workshop takes place from 10am to 4pm at Whittington Village Hall. Tickets are £15 or £12 for members.

For more details visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk or call 01543 252268.