A screening of a concert by the King of the Waltz will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.

Andrei Rieu’s Love is All Around will once again be filmed in his hometown of Maastricht.

A spokesperson said:

“The concert will be a musical feast with heart-warming pieces lovingly chosen by André, covering classics, popular sing-alongs and delightful waltzes that make you want to dance.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screenings on 26th and 27th August are £17 and can be booked online.