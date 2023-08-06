Cat owners are being reminded that there is less than a year for them to get their pets microchipped.

A new law on the issue will come into force on 10th June 2024, meaning those who have not got their animals microchipped will have 21 days to do so or face a fine of up to £500.

Current figures suggesting around 3million cats across the country would currently fall foul of the changes.

A report by the PDSA revealed that 67% of owners were unaware of the new legislation.

PDSA vet Lynne James said:

“Microchipping is a one-off cost, which provides a lifetime of security for pet owners. “We strongly recommend all cats are microchipped before they start going outside. Even if your cat prefers the indoor life, microchipping provides an extra safety net, should they manage to escape and become lost.” Lynne James

As well as getting them microchipped in the first place, Lynne said owners also needed to ensure information was accurate.

“It is really important that owners are aware of which database their pet’s microchip is registered to so they are able to keep their details up to date. “Moving address or getting a new phone number are simple, but vital changes for the microchip database, should your cat become lost or stolen. “In our latest report, 60% of veterinary professionals told us that they had experienced owners’ details not being up to date on microchip databases, which could make the difference between an owner being reunited with their pet or very sadly, not.” Lynne James

People can check which database their animals are currently registered to on the Check a Chip website. More information about cat microchipping is available on the PDSA’s website.