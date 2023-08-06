Trading Standards bosses in Staffordshire have welcomed changes which will see higher fines for people found selling illicit tobacco.

The new sanctions mean that HM Revenue and Customs can enforce penalties of up to £10,000.

Depending on the severity of the breach, rule-breaking businesses could also have their license revoked as well as having their tobacco products seized.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Taking illegal tobacco off the streets remains a priority for our Trading Standards service and we welcome any changes in the law to help us do this. “The availability and sale of illicit tobacco in Staffordshire not only damages local communities and affects genuine businesses but it also helps fund organised criminal gangs. “It’s something we’re working hard with our partners to tackle and the stronger powers and increased fines for anyone selling such items should send out a very clear message that the activity will not be tolerated.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Trade in illicit tobacco costs the exchequer over £2billion in lost tax revenue each year.

Kate Pike, lead officer for the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said:

“Trading Standards Officers across the country work with colleagues in Public Health to reduce the harm from smoking and with enforcement partners to disrupt criminality in our communities.



“We welcome this addition to our toolkit of measures to tackle illegal tobacco, ensuring that those who seek to profit from supplying these products face substantial penalties for doing so, and their ability to continue to trade is severely impacted.” Kate Pike

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco or vapes in Staffordshire can call the Fight the Fakes hotline on 01785 330356.