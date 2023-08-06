A local creative will give people the chance to explore an alternative version of Lichfield city centre.

Chris Day will use virtual reality to bring his latest vision to life

Green Square will see Lichfield locations, such as Market Square, given a green makeover.

He said:

“You’ll see vertical green gardens on St Mary’s Church, nature areas for children to play and the elderly to relax, an outside terrace where people can sit and wild meadow gardens adorning the rooftops of Georgian architecture.

“Come along and experience this concept in virtual reality and explore how cities could adapt to a greener net positive future.”

Chris Day