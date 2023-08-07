An actor will swap soap for the stage when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick later this year.

Joe Gill, who played Finn Barton in Emmerdale, will appear in By The Waters of Liverpool on 3rd and 4th October.

He will be joined in the cast by Emma Mulligan and Tom Roberts.

Set in the 1930s, the adaptation of Helen Forrester’s book follows the teenager as she fights a bitter battle with her parents for the right to educate herself.

A spokesperson said:

“During the Great Depression, Helen’s father lost his fortune when the stock market crashed and the family were suddenly thrown into poverty. “Leaving behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England, the Forrester’s chose Liverpool as the place to start over – but they were in for a terrible shock. “Taken out of school to care for her younger brothers and sisters while her parents struggled to rebuild their shattered lives, Helen is treated as an unpaid slave and desperate to escape. “By 1939, now aged 20 and with Britain on the brink of war, she has still never been kissed by a man. But things start looking up for Helen when she meets a tall strong seaman and falls in love.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.