Anglers in Staffordshire are being asked to take extra care after the county topped a national table for injuries to wildlife caused by fishing litter.

The RSPCA have made the plea during National Fishing Month after figures revealed the number of reports nationally of issues because of old lines, weights and barbed hooks rocketed by 97%.

A total of 1,245 calls were made about about fishing litter across England andWales throughout 2022, with around half of those calls made between June and September.

Staffordshire was the region with the highest number of incidents, with 75 calls made to the animal charity.

The RSPCA’s senior scientific officer, Evie Button, said: