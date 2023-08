A local historian will be lifting the lid on the heritage of Lichfield’s waterways at a talk in the city.

Jono Oates will host the Lichfield Waterworks Trust event on 14th August.

His talk – Water, Water Everywhere: The Waterways of Lichfield from 1873 to 1926 – will be held in the function room at The Bowling Green pub at 7.30pm on 14th August.

Admission is free.