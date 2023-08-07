A Lichfield care home is throwing open its doors to the local community for a special event.
The Spires will welcome people to join activities and events open 19th August.
Taking place from 10am until 4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes from the home’s chef, along with singing from Peter Collins and a chance to explore the gardens.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:
“I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.
“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at The Spires will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.
“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there.”Amy Doyle