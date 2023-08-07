A series of performances will see Lichfield Cathedral’s organ played by four leading musical figures.

The four recitals will launch next month with Lichfield Cathedral School’s Cathy Lamb performing on 5th September.

Further dates will see Martyn Rawles play on 19th September, before Westminster Cathedral’s Peter Stevens performs on 3rd October.

The final recital will take place on 17th October and feature Peter Dyke from Hereford Cathedral.

Tickets are £10. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.