Plans for enhancements to a Whittington church have gone on display.

The changes at St Giles Church for the benefit of the congregation come following the unanimous decision by the Parochial Church Council to approve them.

The works will include the addition of a disabled toilet with baby changing faciliti s, the creation of a meet and greet space and a new refreshment point.

Detailed drawings of the changes are available to view at the back of the church.