A ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum will remember those who have lost their lives working for the ambulance service.

It will be held at 1.30pm on 7th September and feature a candle-lighting ceremony and the names read out of those who have died since the last National Ambulance Memorial Service.

A spokesperson said:

“The National Ambulance Memorial Service is held to honour, remember and thank the members of the ambulance community who have lost their lives while working for the services of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.”

More details are available at www.theasc.org.uk/nams.