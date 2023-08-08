An exhibition at Lichfield Cathedral will explore the history of a German military cemetery on Cannock Chase.

More than 4,970 German and Austrian servicemen from both world wards are buried at the site.

The Cannock Chase German Military Cemetery is also the final resting place for Ukrainians captured during the conflicts.

Among those buried at the site are Ernst Busch, who served as a World War Two German Field-Marshal, and Luftwaffe flying ace Hans Hahn.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“This exhibition traces the history of the cemetery and the reconciliation between Britons and Germans after 1945.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The German War Graves Commission Exhibition is free to visit and will run from 16th September to 19th November.