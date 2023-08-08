Time is running out for people to have their say on how older people in Staffordshire should be supported.

Staffordshire County Council is hoping to help inform a new strategy to ensure residents can live in their homes independently and receive appropriate care.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“As people age, it is important that they are supported to maintain their independence and quality of life for as long as possible, with the right care and support as they need it. “This is why we want as many people as possible to fill in this survey. This really is a good opportunity for people to help us understand how we can support older people to stay in their own homes and live independently. “The information we receive will really help us when we put together our strategy.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire Council Council

The survey can be accessed here. It is open until 11th August.