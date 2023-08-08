People in Whittington are being reminded that a community cafe is offering a chance for people to meet others or enjoy a quiet break.
It is held from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays at Whittington Village Hall.
A spokesperson said:
“Everyone is made really welcome, whatever your age, so grandparents, why not bring your grandchildren – or vice versa?
“The cafe runs on a drop-in basis and refreshments are free.
“It’s a place to come for a social chat or, if you prefer, to sit on your own with the paper or a book.”