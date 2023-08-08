Plans to reinstate a bust of Samuel Johnson in Lichfield have been approved.

The stonework had previously sat above 10 Bird Street before being removed in the 1960s.

But after being bought at auction in 2017, the current owner had offered to gift it back to the city – provided it returned to the original location.

A planning statement said:

“These works are to reinstate the bust of Samuel Johnson to its original position on Bird Street. “The bust and plinth are in their original state but new fixings will be required to fix the bust to the building.” Planning statement

A fundraising campaign was launched by local tour guide and historian Jono Oates to help fund the work to reinstate the bust.

The sculpture was originally put in place by Johnson collector Thomas George Lomax when he launched a printing business on Bird Street in 1809.

Many of the items in the former Mayor’s collection were later donated to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum by his son, Alfred Charles Lomax.

The campaign to bring back the bust was also backed by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.

He said:

“Frankly, it is incredible that the planning barbarians of that time allowed it to be removed in the first place – these people did so much damage. “This a very generous bequest from the owner.” Michael Fabricant

Planning permission for the works to put the bust back above 10 Bird Street has now been granted by Lichfield District Council